UCF Football Loses Bethune and Mokiao-Atimalala to the Transfer Portal

One starting linebacker and one key reserve at wide receiver decide to leave UCF Football and enter the Transfer Portal.

ORLANDO - Soon after gaining two top-notch transfers in Terrence Lewis and K.D. McDaniel at inside linebacker and as an edge defender, UCF Football took a hit yesterday via the same Transfer Portal that seemed so fruitful.

UCF Football has done well with the Transfer Portal since Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn arrived in Orlando. That does not mean the Transfer Portal only provides the Knights with players. It’s a two-way street.

On Tuesday, two talented players decided to move on and seek a new home. The first one would be a talented linebacker that led UCF in tackles, Tatum Bethune.

The 6’1”, 225-pound junior from Miami racked up 60 solo and 48 assisted tackles for 108 total, as well as 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, two sacks, and three quarterback hurries.

Beyond the statistics, Bethune was a player that the UCF coaching staff trusted to come to the microphone during press conferences to represent the program, and he did that well. He’s a good young man and Inside The Knights wishes him well at his next stop at Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla.

The second transfer is a player that is just beginning his college career. 6’1”, 175-pound Titus Mokiao-Atimalala came to UCF all the way from Hawaii and the town of Ewa Beach. While playing for Campbell High School he was one of the nation’s most sought after defensive back/wide receiver recruits.

During his only season in Orlando representing the Knights, Mokiao-Atimalala caught 12 passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. He was also a punt returner and had 13 for 95 yards, as well as a kickoff returner with three for 68 yards.

These two players show just how in tune with the Transfer Portal and what’s available the UCF coaching staff must be at all times. It will not be easy losing these two players, but that’s modern day college football.

Look for the Knights to add at least another five Transfer Portal players by the beginning of the 2022 season.

