ORLANDO - With former assistant coach Chip Lindsey joining his staff, UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn has continuity with the offense. That’s the primary point to be made, and it’s a vital one at that.

Lindsey served as offensive analyst for Auburn in 2013, as well as being the Offensive Coordinator for Auburn in 2017 and 2018. Those three years of working within the Auburn System under Coach Malzahn will serve him well, as well as those he will be coaching.

There will not be a long process of learning the intricacies of the signals, offensive scheme, etc. With freshman quarterback Mikey Keene heading into his second season in Orlando, the Knights needed someone that can mentor him, as well as all the other quarterbacks on the roster plus incoming freshman Thomas Castellanos. That would have been hindered if it was a coach that also needed to learn new offensive terminology himself.

Coach Lindsey is going to be able to hit the ground running and be able to teach this next spring. That’s just so important with young signal callers on the UCF roster.

Here are two of the quarterbacks that Coach Lindsey tutored prior to coming to UCF.

Jarrett Stidham - Auburn

2017: 246/370, 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

2018: 224/369, 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, 5 interceptions

Stidham was more of a pocket passer and Auburn adjusted to his skills, but he was not the traditional Coach Malzahn quarterback. Auburn managed to still average 33.9 points per game in 2017 and 30.9 points in 2018.

Caleb Barker - Troy

2019: 299/460, 3,628 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Barker was a senior that could really spin the football, and he’s a player that could also run if needed. That was Coach Lindsey's first season at Troy and he did well to adapt to the talent he had.

Not a true run-first quarterback, but an athlete that needed to be accounted for by the opposing defense. Barker is a good example of the type of quarterback that can be successful under the tutelage of Coach Lindsey and Coach Malzahn.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Coach Lindsey and Coach Malzahn go after quarterbacks. Will they stick with a truly elite athlete like Castellanos, or will they recruit players that can run but tend to be better in the pocket like Stidham?

To that point, a very important note about Coach Lindsey and his coaching background. Since 2005, he’s been a high school or college football coach in the states of Alabama or Georgia for all but one season (Arizona State - 2016).

He’s well versed with knowing the seven-on-seven coaches in those two states, the high school coaches, the trainers, and the top programs. UCF landed three Georgia prospects during the early National Signing Day, but did not land anyone from Alabama.

Perhaps Coach Lindsey can help the UCF land a couple of those talented prospects from the Yellowhammer State in addition to what UCF was already able to do in the Peach State this year. UCF recruiting is on the rise, and Coach Lindsey has the potential to provide an additional boost.

