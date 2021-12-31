Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71
    Publish date:

    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

    Knights catch fire from deep and knock off Wolverines.
    Author:

    Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

    Knights catch fire from deep and knock off Wolverines.

    UCF found a way to get it done, and it's not exactly how one would think it would happen. The Knights absolutely scorched the nets in the second half to erase a 12 point deficit, and then pulled away late to beat the Wolverines by 14.

    To put it mildly, this was not a game plan that one can plan. UCF shot 12/20 from behind the arc. Darin Green, Jr. was 7/9 from behind the arc and Brandon Mahan was 5/7 from the same distance. That's going to beat just about anyone. 

    Second, many of those shots were absolutely clutch. Michigan would make a big play, then Green or Mahan would knock down a shot from behind the three point line. That's not all either.

    Timely deflections, and heads up basketball led to some easy buckets during the comeback that put UCF in the lead with a CJ Walker dunk. Sometimes it is just effort that gets it done. That effort even spilled over into the meeting room after the game.

    For UCF, they found a way to harass Michigan's shooters much better than Michigan did to them, and that's probably the biggest difference. UCF made Michigan move the ball even more than it wanted to, and that included keeping the basketball out of the post and away from 7'1" center Hunter Dickinson, an All-American candidate.

    Overall, this was a game that UCF showed its potential and its ability to make clutch plays. That's going to carry over onto its resume for the NCAA Tournament Committee. Here are a few additional statistics to consider:

    **Big-time freshman forward Caleb Houstan struggled against UCF. He was 0/7 from the floor and scored just one point.

    **Jamille Reynolds had some good minutes off the bench for the Knights, including a big-time bucket during the second half run.

    **CJ Walker scored just four points, but he was a menace as a defensive player with three blocks and that huge dunk that put UCF up 50-49.

    **Green finished with 27 points, and Mahan was right behind him with 26.

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

    UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

    Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

    Read More

    UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

    Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

    2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    ucf basketball
    Basketball

    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

    just now
    UCF Gold Helmets on Table
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

    1 hour ago
    CJ Walker vs Miami
    Basketball

    Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

    11 hours ago
    Uiagalelei and Shipley Clemson
    College Football News

    Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

    Dec 29, 2021
    Isaiah Bowser Gasparilla Bowl
    Football

    Five Roster Management Questions for UCF Football

    Dec 29, 2021
    Johnny Richardson Long Run vs Florida
    Football

    UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

    Dec 28, 2021
    Chip Lindsey Troy fans
    Football

    Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

    Dec 28, 2021
    Jamaal Johnson Under Armour
    Football Recruiting

    2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

    Dec 27, 2021