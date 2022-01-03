Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    Knights Add "T2" and "Mack" to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    UCF lands two front seven defenders that will have an immediate impact on the football program.
    Author:

    Ask and you shall receive. Roughly 1 p.m. today, The Daily Knight podcast put out a podcast discussing UCF's needs from the Transfer Portal mentioned needing two linebackers. Well, here...they...are!

    KD McDaniel comes to UCF from Tift County High School in Tifton, Ga. He's a good fit for the same role that Big Kat Bryant played for the Knights this past season, being a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. Ironically, they are both from the same area of Georgia.

    Here's a look at McDaniel's high school film. Look for a closer look at McDaniel's talents on Tuesday morning including the variety of ways he can help UCF's defense.

    The first linebacker to announce for the Knights today would be Terrence "T2" Lewis from Miami. He went to Maryland originally after finishing up high school at Miami Central. Lewis is a phenomenal talent and one that possesses rare all-around skills that Inside The Knights will detail in a report later tonight. For now, know that based on talent alone, this is the best recruit in the entire country for the class of 2021. 

    Yes, No. 1 in the entire class.

    UCF Football just added two very talented football players. Knights fans should be rejoicing right now!

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

    Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

    CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl

    UCF's rallys back behind Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan to defeat Michigan

    Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

    Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

    Read More

    UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

    Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

    UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

    Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

    2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

    2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

    Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

    Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

    Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

    Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

    Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

    Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

    Who is Parker Navarro?

    Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    Terrence Lewis Maryland
    Football Recruiting

    Knights Add "T2" and "Mack" to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

    1 minute ago
    UCF
    Football

    Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

    5 hours ago
    T.J. Shanahan, offensive tackle, Orlando (Fla.) Timber Creek
    Football Recruiting

    2023 UCF Offensive Recruiting Preview

    Jan 2, 2022
    Matt Corral head down to turf Sugar Bowl
    College Football News

    Matt Corral's Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

    Jan 2, 2022
    Alabama Cincinnati Cotton Bowl
    College Football News

    Alabama's Bludgeoning of Cincinnati Shows The Difference in Truly Elite Teams: Talent in the Trenches

    Jan 1, 2022
    Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
    College Football News

    Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

    Jan 1, 2022
    UCF White Helmet Inside the Bounce House
    Football Recruiting

    Evaluating UCF's Pickup of Transfer Koby Perry

    Dec 31, 2021
    Bryce Young saluted by Alabama Crowd
    College Football News

    Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

    Dec 31, 2021