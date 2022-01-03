Knights Add "T2" and "Mack" to the Football Roster from Transfer Portal

UCF lands two front seven defenders that will have an immediate impact on the football program.

Ask and you shall receive. Roughly 1 p.m. today, The Daily Knight podcast put out a podcast discussing UCF's needs from the Transfer Portal mentioned needing two linebackers. Well, here...they...are!

KD McDaniel comes to UCF from Tift County High School in Tifton, Ga. He's a good fit for the same role that Big Kat Bryant played for the Knights this past season, being a hybrid linebacker/defensive end. Ironically, they are both from the same area of Georgia.

Here's a look at McDaniel's high school film. Look for a closer look at McDaniel's talents on Tuesday morning including the variety of ways he can help UCF's defense.

The first linebacker to announce for the Knights today would be Terrence "T2" Lewis from Miami. He went to Maryland originally after finishing up high school at Miami Central. Lewis is a phenomenal talent and one that possesses rare all-around skills that Inside The Knights will detail in a report later tonight . For now, know that based on talent alone, this is the best recruit in the entire country for the class of 2021.

Yes, No. 1 in the entire class.

UCF Football just added two very talented football players. Knights fans should be rejoicing right now!

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Next Steps for UCF Football to be a Consistent Top 25 Program

Matt Corral’s Knee Injury Places Opt-Outs in Perspective

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman Makes His Head Coaching Debut

Predicting the Alabama Versus Cincinnati Final Score

CFP: Analyzing the Rushing Attacks of Georgia and Michigan before the Capitol One Orange Bowl

UCF's rallys back behind Darin Green Jr. and Brandon Mahan to defeat Michigan

Quick Thoughts, UCF 85 Michigan 71

Keys to Victory, Michigan at UCF

UCF Targeting Maryland Linebacker Transfer Branden Jennings

Will Clemson's Offense Show Firepower Once Again?

UCF RB Room Deep with Talent for 2022 and Beyond

Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey is A Good Fit, Brings Valuable Recruiting Ties

2022 UCF DE Signee Jamaal Johnson Senior Film Review

2022 Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Jordan McDonald

Senior Film Review of UCF Signee Xavier Townsend

Defining the UCF Football Program in Year One of the Gus Malzahn Era

Looking Ahead to 12/30: Michigan at UCF

Apopka DL Kaven Call Makes Verbal Commitment to UCF

Beating Florida Adds to UCF's Recruiting Momentum

Knights Beat Gators 29-17, Wins Gasparilla Bowl, State Championship

Who is Parker Navarro?

Final Score Prediction: UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl