Skip to main content

UCF Football Players Continue To Make Award Watch Lists

Good to see UCF Football players making college football award watch lists.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It’s great when players work hard and are rewarded. During the past few seasons, several players for the UCF Knights have put in the time and effort to become top-notch college football players. Some of them are even being placed on various award watch lists heading into the upcoming season.

Each player deserves his just due. Just like UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe making the Biletnikoff Watch List, the following players have been spotlighted as well.

At running back, not one but two Knights are on the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson have made it. That’s an unusual accomplishment for a college football program to have two players on the Doak Walker Watch List.

Bowser rushed for 704 yards, 4.4 average, and nine touchdowns. Richardson rushed for 733 yards, a 7.1 average, and three touchdowns. Both of them were impactful in the passing game as well as blockers and receivers. Good luck to both Bowser and Richardson, as they head into fall camp with the Knights.

At center, Matt Lee is a stalwart that leads the Knights in the trenches. Not only barrelling over defensive lineman, Lee makes line calls and checks throughout the game for the UCF offense. He’s a valuable asset physically and mentally.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For his efforts, Lee is on the Rimington Award Watch List, handed out to the nation’s top center each year. Congratulations to Lee for being recognized prior to his junior season.

Another award nominee would be Florida transfer tight end Kemore Gamble. He’s coming off a season at Florida that saw him produce 31 receptions, 414 yards, 13.4 average, and four touchdowns.

For Gamble’s exploits this past season, he’s on the John Mackey Award Watch List. He’s one of the nation’s most difficult one-on-one matchups and here’s to his pursuit of winning the award.

Overall, UCF players are receiving the attention they deserve. It’s great to see before the start of the 2022 college football season.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

In This Article (1)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights

Tulane Green Wave - photo from 2021 game at the Bounce House
Football

UCF Knights Opponent Preview: Tulane Green Wave

By Jack Edwards22 hours ago
Brandan Mahan
Basketball

UCF’s Brandon Mahan Signs with Bristol Flyers

By collier loganJul 23, 2022 8:11 AM EDT
Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel
College Football News

Tennessee's Josh Heupel Must Deal with Former Staff's Violations

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 4:30 PM EDT
Lee Hunter Defensive Tackle Mobile (Ala.) Blount & UCF
Football

UCF Player Profile: DT Lee Hunter

By Brian SmithJul 22, 2022 9:33 AM EDT
Jada Cody UCF Softball
UCF Sports

UCF's Jada Cody Playing for USA National Team

By Guilherme Hiray LealJul 22, 2022 7:32 AM EDT
Ryan O'Keefe 2021 Gasparilla Bowl - UCF 29 Florida 17
Football

Ryan O'Keefe on Biletnikoff List, UCF Passing Game Will Flourish

By Brian SmithJul 21, 2022 1:26 PM EDT
George O'Leary UCF Head Coach (2004-2015)
Football

George O'Leary: Creating UCF Football's Winning Culture

By Brian SmithJul 21, 2022 7:46 AM EDT
Pac12
College Football News

Opinion: Pac 12 Schools Will Still End Up in Big XII

By Brian SmithJul 20, 2022 3:00 PM EDT