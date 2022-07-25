UCF Football Players Continue To Make Award Watch Lists

It’s great when players work hard and are rewarded. During the past few seasons, several players for the UCF Knights have put in the time and effort to become top-notch college football players. Some of them are even being placed on various award watch lists heading into the upcoming season.

Each player deserves his just due. Just like UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe making the Biletnikoff Watch List , the following players have been spotlighted as well.

At running back, not one but two Knights are on the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson have made it. That’s an unusual accomplishment for a college football program to have two players on the Doak Walker Watch List.

Bowser rushed for 704 yards, 4.4 average, and nine touchdowns. Richardson rushed for 733 yards, a 7.1 average, and three touchdowns. Both of them were impactful in the passing game as well as blockers and receivers. Good luck to both Bowser and Richardson, as they head into fall camp with the Knights.

At center, Matt Lee is a stalwart that leads the Knights in the trenches. Not only barrelling over defensive lineman, Lee makes line calls and checks throughout the game for the UCF offense. He’s a valuable asset physically and mentally.

For his efforts, Lee is on the Rimington Award Watch List, handed out to the nation’s top center each year. Congratulations to Lee for being recognized prior to his junior season.

Another award nominee would be Florida transfer tight end Kemore Gamble . He’s coming off a season at Florida that saw him produce 31 receptions, 414 yards, 13.4 average, and four touchdowns.

For Gamble’s exploits this past season, he’s on the John Mackey Award Watch List. He’s one of the nation’s most difficult one-on-one matchups and here’s to his pursuit of winning the award.

Overall, UCF players are receiving the attention they deserve. It’s great to see before the start of the 2022 college football season.

