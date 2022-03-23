UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson

Johnny Richardson is one of college football’s most dynamic running backs. Now it’s time to become a complete running back and help the UCF offense be even more explosive.

ORLANDO - Watching the sheer speed of Johnny Richardson is a lot of fun. He’s a burner; he makes defenders miss in tight quarters before hitting the jets. He’s the offensive weapon that opposing teams do not want to see the football in his hands and be one-on-one with a linebacker in space.

With the aid of spring practice, how can UCF and Richardson come up with additional ways to place him in more of those one-on-one situations?

Johnny Richardson

Size: 5’7”, 170-pounds

Position: Running Back

Experience

As a freshman in 2020, Richardson’s rushing statistics include 11 attempts, 65 yards, 5.9 average and one touchdown. His sophomore year saw a much bigger role. 104 attempts, 733 yards (team leader), 7.1 average (team leader) and three touchdowns. Very few running backs created as many explosive runs as Richardson.

As a receiver, Richardson also had 25 receptions, 226 yards and one touchdown in 2021. Look for that number to grow in 2022.

Refining His Craft

Blessed with incredible natural talent, Richardson simply needs to pay attention to detail more than anything else. Proper steps when running the football, carrying out fakes, maximizing yards after contact, and learning the best way to run routes. He’s already good in all these categories, but now it’s time to be great.

If Richardson consistently works hard and does this, he can help UCF be one of college football’s most explosive offenses. It’s up to “Johnny Rocket” to make it happen. He’s more than capable.

Complementing Bowser

With running back Isaiah Bowser returning for a fifth-year, the Knights have a bell cow running back. He’s 6’1”, 225-pounds and is a true power runner with excellent vision. The more Richardson grows as an overall running back, the more Bowser and every other UCF running back will be able to improve their game as well. This starts with the passing game.

Pass Protection

Richardson is not the biggest guy in the world. It’s not easy for him to take on a hard-charging linebacker in pass pro. Continuing to learn the proper techniques, i.e. how and when towards the defender, could be the difference in allowing Bowser fewer snaps in obvious passing situations and allowing him to rest a little more. Plus, that allows for something else more lethal.

Teams that want to blitz off the edge, go ahead. Richardson can act like he’s going to block and then slide into the flat. A simple dump off to Richardson is a big play waiting to happen. The better he becomes at pass protection, the more teams will expect him to stay in the backfield and block. That’s when he can be wide open for an easy completion. Let the games begin as the rabbit now has the football in a wide-open space.

Special Teams

The quickest way to improve field position stems from special teams play. Richardson had some big plays returning kicks last season, but also made a few mental errors. He simply needs to read his keys, know where his feet are planted when the ball arrives, and make good decisions.

That’s it.

No question that UCF coaches want the ball in his hands during punt and kickoff returns. When he breaks off a chunk-yardage return that makes Bowser and every other UCF offensive skill player more valuable because the Knights start in better field position. That opens up the playbook for anything that UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn wants to call.

Two-Back Sets

Malzahn already mentioned that there will be two-back sets this upcoming season. UCF fans should be stoked about this opportunity because it places defensive coordinators in a bind. Richardson in the backfield with any other running back creates issues such as the following:

Run-Pass Option capabilities expand. A wider variety of screens can be called. Draw plays to either running back. Richardson motioning out of the backfield and being one-on-one with a linebacker. Play fakes to one or both running backs setting up deep shots to receivers. Trick plays.

The aforementioned six points are not even the full list. UCF is going to be a handful with Richardson as part of a two-back set.

Playing Receiver

Oh what fun there can be. Who’s the lucky linebacker that wants to be left in man coverage versus Richardson?

This category is a prime reason that the beginning category discussed refining his craft. The better he runs routes, the more likely Richardson catches passes in space. After that, it’s time to put on a show. Richardson has that ability after the catch, and now he needs to prove he’s willing to put in the time to be one of the most dynamic players in the country all-around by being a disciplined route runner and receiver.

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Johnny Richarson Johnny Richarson UCF Athletics - Coakley Johnny Richarson

Final Thoughts

A case can be made for Richardson actually being No. 1 on this entire countdown list. It’s debatable. His impact can magnify the talents of so many other players, and it starts with his efforts all the way through spring practice.

If he truly digs into the fine details and listens to Co-Offensive Coordinator and Running Backs Coach Tim Harris, Jr., plus the other UCF coaches, he’s going to have a monster season and the UCF Football team will be one of the most fun offenses to watch in all of college football.

