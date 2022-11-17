How Will UCF Attack Navy's Aggressive Defense?

The Navy Midshipmen are going to bring pressure against the UCF Knights. Much like what is discussed in the 3 Keys to Victory for UCF, the offense must be ready for what they know is coming. That’s Navy’s style of defense and it’s not going to suddenly change.

UCF’s offense is equipped to handle the adversity Navy creates, plus taking advantage of situations in a timely fashion will be key. Here are two areas that the Knights must win early in the contest to ensure success.

Navy Coming Off the Edge

Especially during obvious passing situations, Navy will line up multiple defenders outside the tackle box. Here they come! It’s a no-nonsense approach that forces UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to make accurate passes under duress.

Connecting with an intended target is good, but beating Navy deep sends a message. If the Knights can hit at least one deep pass during the opening quarter, that could at least change how often the Midshipmen blitz.

They have certainly been effective with pressures, at times, with 11 sacks during the past three games. They are also vulnerable with the No. 116 ranking for passing yards by allowing 274.4 yards per contest. When Navy does not get to the opposing signal caller, it’s often led to chunk-yardage passing plays.

If UCF burns Navy early in the contest it places a burden on the opposing defensive coaching staff to either continue to take the chance of being beaten deep or suddenly change philosophy. Either way it’s an advantage for UCF.

UCF’s Rushing Attack Must Be Consistent from the Outset

Start fast. Establish the downhill mentality. Force Navy to show its hand during the pre-snap look, and adjust accordingly. If UCF does that, there’s a chance to get big plays early in this contest and place Navy on its heels. Beyond that point, here are some key factors about the Midshipmen defense and how the Knights will attack it.

The offensive line for the Knights has been doing quite well, and the running backs are taking advantage. Against Navy, the final tally for yardage could still be quite high, but it might come with less consistency and rely on more runs of 10 yards or more. Here’s why.

Just like with the UCF passing game, Navy is likely going to take some chances with blitzes. They are overmatched in terms of size (230 to 260 is normal size for Navy’s defensive linemen) so blitzing is one way to offset the size differential. That’s still a potential disaster for Navy against UCF’s style of running the football.

Plumlee's running ability will cause Navy to think twice about blitzing. Rebecca Warren-USA TODAY Sports

One of the primary facets of UCF’s offense is the power run game, complemented by how Plumlee uses run-pass option plays, as well as the ability for the Knights to give the football to Ryan O’Keefe and Johnny Richardson on jet sweeps and reverses. That diversity could lead to some big breakout runs. It will still come at a cost, at least once in a while.

Look for Navy to get some run stuffs with their pressures, as well as just make some plays with effort and hustle. That’s fine. The Midshipmen are legit as a run defense by allowing only 85.8 yards per game on the ground.

There are ways to counter Navy’s aggression. Draw plays to Plumlee or any of the UCF running backs provide a chance to pop free for big yardage, and there’s no reason to believe Navy can consistently run with UCF’s skill players during those run-pass option plays, just for starters.

Mixing in the normal amount of power runs from Isaiah Bowser, RJ Harvey, and Richardson should lead to a 200-yard rushing day for the offense. Look for at least one 40-plus yard run from UCF’s ground game, too.

Overall, UCF has a chance to have one of those special offensive days against Navy. The Knights possess more speed and size, and the style of play should give the Midshipmen problems.

