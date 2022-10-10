Former UCF Knight and Buffalo Bills WR Gabe Davis Goes Off

The National Football League is a unique animal. Teams can go through stretches where they just cannot find the magic elixir. Same with players.

Former UCF Knight wide receiver Gabe Davis had one of those stretches with only four receptions for 50 yards against Miami and Baltimore combined. That 50-yard total was surpassed with just one reception on Sunday as the Buffalo Bills crushed the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-3.

Opening the scoring from its own two-yard line, the Bills Josh Allen found Davis on a post pattern and then the speed kicked in to take it to the house. 98-yards for the score!

It’s hard to score from 50-plus yards in the NFL with so much speed on the field. Davis made it look easy right there.

There’s also this Allen bomb to Davis, with the one-handed catch, over 60 yards down the field for a score.

First off, what a great throw by Allen. Second, the coverage by Pittsburgh's Minkah Fitzpatrick was actually really good. Finally, what a catch by Davis! That’s just incredible to pull the football away from Fitzpatrick and complete the play with a score!

For the game, Davis racked up three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns. With big-time wide receiver Stefon Diggs playing opposite of Davis, opposing defenses are going to continue struggle to figure out which player to double team.

It’s quite the conundrum. Allen will not mind, that’s for sure. He’s throwing to a pair of the NFL’s best big-play receivers.

For the season, Davis now has 11 receptions, 309 yards, 28.1 average, and three touchdowns. Diggs has 39 receptions for 508 yards, a 13 yards per catch average, and five touchdowns.

Here’s where Davis ranks among the NFL’s best receivers:

His yards per catch average is No. 2 overall in the NFL next to the Los Angeles Chargers Jalen Guyton, who has two catches for 64 yards, a 32 yards per catch average. For players with 10 or more receptions, Davis is No. 1 in the NFL with yards per catch.

He’s also tied for No. 1 in the NFL with three receptions of over 40 yards with his teammate Diggs, plus the Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

His 98-yard touchdown reception is also No. 1 in the NFL, with the next longest reception going to the Detroit Lions TJ Hockenson with an 81-yard reception.

Speaking of big plays, nine of the 11 receptions for Davis produced first downs/touchdowns. That’s another eye-popping statistic.

Without question, the former Knight and current member of the Bills is producing big-time in the NFL.

