Former UCF Knights Making NFL Impact

UCF Knights like Jordan Akins, Gabe Davis and Shaquill Griffin have played well in the NFL.

Making one’s mark in the National Football League is not easy. No matter what a college football player accomplishes, making a significant contribution at the professional level is truly difficult.

Some of the former UCF Knights have found that out and are still doing well, however. Here are a few of the players that once wore the UCF helmet and are now shining in the NFL.

Jordan Akins, Tight End, Houston Texans

Adkins was a key player for the offense of the Houston Texans on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, being targeted four times, catching three passes for 68 yards, a 22.7 average, and converting all of his catches into first downs.

For the season, Akins has 10 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

During his four-year UCF career (2014-2017), Akins was a contributor during each season. His size and power made him valuable in the run game and passing game. As a senior for the Knights, Akins hauled in 32 receptions for 515 yards, a 16.1 average and one touchdown.

He was a third round draft pick of Houston in 2018 and has only played actual games for the Texans during his time in the NFL. He was on the New York Giants practice squad before coming back to Houston and breaking into the rotation once again this season.

Gabe Davis, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills

Hard not to enjoy watching one of the NFL’s most explosive players. Davis has truly been Mr. Big Play by catching 14 passes for 383 yards, a 27.4 average, and four touchdowns this season.

His last game was in Week 6 at Kansas City, a game where he caught three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown during the 24-20 victory for the Bills over the Chiefs.

Buffalo was off this week, and Davis was back down at UCF training like he does quite often.

It’s awesome to see Davis stay involved with his local community and UCF, as he’s from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, roughly 45 minutes from where he played for the Knights.

Davis is also one of the best men in the NFL. This following video shows how much he cares about human beings. That statistic cannot be measured with numbers.

Davis played and starred for UCF (2017-2019) before turning pro and being a fourth round pick of the Bills in 2020.

Richie Grant, Safety, Atlanta Falcons

Now a starter for the Falcons, the second-year NFL player out of UCF (2017-2020) is becoming a key figure in the backend of Atlanta’s defense. He’s recorded at least four tackles in every 2022 NFL game, started every game this season, has four passes defended, and intercepted a pass in Week 3 against the Seahawks.

Grant’s exploits at UCF included 10 interceptions and 19 pass breakups. His sophomore season was his most productive, as he was credited with 109 tackles for the Knights.

Grant was a second round selection of the Falcons in 2021.

Shaquill Griffin is a playmaker for the Jaguars Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shaquill Griffin, Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars

Griffin missed the Jaguars 23-17 loss to the Giants with a back injury on Sunday. For the season, however, Griffin has 29 tackles and four passes defended. He’s started five times for Jacksonville this season, and the Jags are a more productive unit when he’s healthy and playing.

Griffin was of course one of UCF’s best defensive players while in Orlando (2013-2016). He was a game changer for the Knights, just as he was for the Seattle Seahawks (2017-2020), and now the Jaguars (2021-current). Griffin has six career interceptions and 59 passes defended during his NFL career.

Griffin was a third round pick of the Seahawks in 2017.

Latavius Murray, Running Back, Denver Broncos

One of the most durable NFL running backs by now being in Year 10 of his professional career, Murray has produced for the Broncos. Since coming over to Denver from the New Orleans Saints, his two-game totals include 23 carries, 90 yards, and a touchdown.

The touchdown came on Sunday. It was the only trip to the end zone Denver had in the 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.

For his career, Murray has 5,639 yards, 4.2 average, 51 touchdowns, and a long run of 90 yards. He’s also accumulated 199 receptions for 1,374 yards, 6.9 average, and two touchdowns.

Murray’s UCF career (2010-2012) was big-time. He ran for 2,292 yards, averaged over five yards per carry each of his three seasons, and scored 34 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes and scored six receiving touchdowns while in Orlando.

Murray was a sixth round pick by the then Oakland Raiders in 2013.

