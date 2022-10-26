UCF Knights QB Stock Report: John Rhys Plumlee

Okay, go for it! How can one fairly and objectively produce a grade for what John Rhys Plumlee has produced through the first seven games of the 2022 season?

He’s done each of the following:

Accounted for 410 yards and seven total touchdowns versus Temple (tied school record). Thrown for just 49 yards versus Georgia Tech. Had four games over 300 yards passing, plus another with 296 yards passing. Threw three interceptions and lost a fumble versus East Carolina. Averaged 3.9 yards per pass versus Louisville and 17 yards per pass versus Temple. Those numbers allowed for many thoughts to creep up and speak loudly.Through seven games, here are Plumlee’s statistics: Passing - 132 of 205, 64.4%, 1,812 yards, 8.8 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. Rushing - 101 attempts for 506 yards (sacks count against his total and average), five-yard average, and seven touchdowns.

The above statistics are also just some of the numbers that went back and forth about Plumlee’s season thus far. Here are a couple of other points, prior to a grade provided, that matter for what he’s done and where he needs to end up by season’s end.

First, just be the quarterback. Do not attempt to be Superman. It’s okay to throw the football away. Punts are not as bad as some say or think. Turnovers cannot continue to come via the right arm of Plumlee.

Second, be a distributor above all else. There’s ample speed and playmaking ability across the UCF skill positions. He needs to be more tuned into what they can do versus the player that’s lined up in front of each one, during each and every play. That alone can and will likely produce big-time statistics and the almighty “W” for the Knights.

For Plumlee overall, he should feel comfortable with the players around him. The back half of the 2022 season should provide more consistency. That’s what the coaches, players and fans all want to see.

Everyone knows he’s dynamic. It’s been proven. Now go out and be maestro versus a top-notch Cincinnati defense by allowing the players around him to do the heavy lifting. Sure, take off when there’s a big opening. No problem.

Just don’t throw late down the middle or fail to see a defensive back in coverage. Those turnovers and missed passes have been killers. If Plumlee does that, he’s going to tear it up the rest of the season.

Grade through seven games: B-

