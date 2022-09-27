Hurricane Ian Makes Many Aspects of SMU at UCF Plans Difficult

As the West Coast of Florida braces for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, impacting cities from Naples to north of Tampa, that does not leave inland Florida residents out of its path entirely.

The same with anyone involved with the planning of the SMU at UCF football game. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was quoted in the Orlando Sentinel with the following statement:

“They should be assuming that we’re going to take a hit from a Category 1 hurricane directly like Charley, and be prepared the same way – if they were – for Charley,” Dyer said Monday. “This is really the height of hurricane season so get prepared for this one and you’ll be prepared for the rest of the season.”

Within the greater Orlando area, Walt Disney theme parks and attractions have differing schedules with closures. Disney released the following statement as a precautionary measure.

“Walt Disney World theme parks are currently operating under normal conditions. Please continue to monitor news outlets for the latest weather information. Disney‘s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed). Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.”

Notice that Disney is closing some of its business ventures on Wednesday and Thursday. That’s two days prior to the big game between SMU and UCF.

It also brings up what UCF officials will look to do to ensure not only the safety of everyone for the SMU at UCF game, but there’s still concern about flooding, electricity, etc. causing issues before the game even begins.

By Saturday, the storm should have already passed by Central Florida, at least in theory. Of course the storm could stall and the rain could potentially cause flooding.

In short, many “what ifs” are in play and there’s no one way to not only have the game, but have definitive plans in place for all parties involved. Many people may not know, but the plans leading up to a college football game are usually pretty well set far in advance. They need to be because so many people travel from far away to allow the game to happen.

Officiating crews, the team that’s traveling to play in the game, as well as the coaches, officials of that school, and their fans, among others.

Do the Mustangs change any of their travel plans? Their hotel situation should be okay barring an electricity outage. Hopefully the same with Orlando International Airport so that SMU has no changes to whatever the originally scheduled flight was. There’s also the gameday situation to consider.

Tying to calculate right now what tailgating is allowed – time, the specific lots, etc. – is more difficult for UCF officials. There’s always the chance of power outages and other issues that come from even the outer bands of a storm or hurricane.

It’s just hard for UCF and SMU to make concrete plans for any aspect of events on Friday and Saturday without knowing 100% of what damage Hurricane Ian will cause to the Orlando area first.

The old catch 22. That cannot be fun. Think about the teams and their rituals prior to gameday as well.

The days leading up to a game always have specific plans for travel, practices, etc. Those plans being altered could impact one or both teams. For instance, UCF head coach Gus Malzhan likes to have a specific routine prior to home contests. That's part of the DNA of a program that's established over time. Altering it, suddenly, may not be a good thing for the Knights.

That’s why the decisions of everyone involved (possibly even ESPNU as well, as it’s broadcasting the game – when do they fly in their crew?) will be challenging. If people working in the weather industry cannot predict hurricanes, it’s not like anyone else can either.

Overall, barring something unforeseen again (Ian has already shifted once in the last couple of days), there’s a really good chance the SMU at UCF game can go on as planned. Yes, tailgating included.

It’s just that nobody can say for certain that’s the case. Frustrating to say the least.

Hopefully Ian sputters out faster than anticipated and it impacts fewer people than its currently projected to, including the West Coast of Florida. Then, the much anticipated game between SMU and UCF can go on and everyone gets to enjoy it.

