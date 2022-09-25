Tropical Storm Ian Could Change Date of SMU at UCF Game

It’s storm season in the state of Florida. Sooner or later, a Hurricane is going to threaten the state of Florida. Well, that time is now with Tropical Ian brewing in the Caribbean with the potential to become a hurricane.

It has a path that could lead it over, or at least close to, the city of Orlando. If it does indeed become a hurricane, that’s when the difficult decision making must begin.

The UCF Knights are supposed to host the SMU Mustangs on Oct. 1. That game still might take place as planned. Then again, with the kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EST, it’s a good idea to consider a few other options in case the game date needs to be changed altogether.

The Knights and Mustangs have a bye week scheduled for the weekend after the upcoming game. Presumably, they could push the game back a week. It’s a nice and convenient option for everyone from UCF and SMU athletics to have in their back pockets. That leads to another point that’s quite touchy.

Additionally, How soon does a decision get made that also allows for each respective program to maximize practice time and safety at the same time?

The sooner that UCF and SMU come to a concrete decision about whether to play the game on Oct. 1 or another date, the better practices and all aspects of preparation can be utilized by both programs. It's tough to place things on a timetable when lives are potentially at stake.

It’s also the reality of just how complex college football can be, i.e. scheduling changes impact numerous aspects of each program involved.

It’s just Sunday and Tropical Storm Ian could move any number of directions. Within the next 24 hours more substantial information should be available and plans can start to formulate no matter when the SMU at UCF game is to be played.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram