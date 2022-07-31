Louisville and UCF Rushing Attacks Key to September Matchup

The Cardinals will have arguably their deepest running back room of the Scott Satterfield era.

UCF has also accumulated a plethora of talent in the running back room with and will return all of its impact production players from last year.

Here’s a look at both team’s running back depth charts heading into the 2022 season.

UCF’s Key Returners

UCF approaches the new season with a combination of size and speed on the depth chart after totaling 196.3 rushing yards-per game last season.

The Knights have experienced continuous improvement under Running Backs Coach Tim Harris, Jr. He spent six seasons as FIU’s running backs coach and was named Offensive Coordinator as well before joining Gus Malzahn’s staff in Orlando.

Both returners in fifth-year senior Isaiah Bowser and junior Johnny Richardson were named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. The watch list for the Doak Walker includes more than 60 of the nation’s leading running backs.

Despite missing a good portion of the 2021 season, Bowser pounded his way through defenses to the tune of 703 yards and nine touchdowns.

Richardson, meanwhile, led UCF’s offense with 733 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. He was able to complement Bowser’s tough running with electric speed and solid catching skills.

Mark-Antony Richards is a wild card that finished second on the team with five rushing touchdowns and third with 48 rushing attempts and 309 rushing yards. The 6’1”, 215-pound back is a powerful downhill runner with great hands and blocking awareness.

UCF has more fire power on the depth chart but this group alone could perhaps be the best in the American Athletic Conference.

Incoming Knights

All of Knight Nation is eager to see how the running talent of transfer quarterback John Rhys Plumlee fits Malzahn’s offensive scheme. It’s always more difficult to game plan around a mobile QB and Plumlee will look to make his mark with unique running abilities under center.

UCF also welcomed in national running back recruit Jordan McDonald. The 6’1”, 220-pound power back led Milton High School to the Georgia 7A State Finals with 1,630 yards and 26 rushing TDs.

Note: R.J Harvey returns from ACL injury and Anthony Williams redshirted last season. Former five-star Demarkus Bowman awaits a transfer waiver.

UCF’s Key Component

Can Bowser be the bully inside the tackles to help UCF’s run-pass option game go? If yes, the Knights should surpass 30 points in this contest.

UCF's rushing attack begins with the powerful Isaiah Bowser. UCF Athletics

Louisville's Key Returners

Louisville’s offense has fully transitioned to Head Coach Scott Satterfield’s run-dominant spread design which utilizes outside zone and stretch running plays. The Cardinals averaged 209.8 rushing yards per game this past season.

The Cardinals rushed for over 200 yards on seven different occasions. They also went over the 300-yard mark twice.

One of the key components to the Louisville rushing attack happens to the quarterback Malik Cunningham. He actually led the Cardinals in rushing with 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The leading rusher out of the running backroom, Jalen Mitchell, returns after totaling 155 attempts for 722 rushing yards and five touchdowns. During Louisville’s spring game, Mitchell put on a show with three scores on the ground.

The rising sophomore Trevion Cooley should also contribute to the offense after totaling 431 rushing yards and one score.

Incoming Cardinals

Coming over from Tennessee, Tiyon Harris rushed for 525 yards and six touchdowns until a late ankle injury forced him to miss the final five games of the season. The 5’11” and 220-pound Harris does have the overall talent and experience to compete for the starting position.

The Cardinals utilizing Harris and Mitchell at running back, plus the shiftiness of Cunningham at quarterback, provides an excellent combination of talents.

Louisville’s Key Component

Sometimes Cunningham just needs to be an athlete. He torched UCF’s defense by getting to the perimeter last season, and he will look to do the same in 2022. Once he’s on the edge of the defense, Cunningham becomes lethal to UCF’s defense.

Final Thoughts

When Louisville comes to UCF on Sep. 9, there are going to be a bevy of running backs, plus two talented running quarterbacks, that can make plays with their quick feet. Many college football games are decided by passing the football nowadays, but this game could come down to which school utilizes the running ability of key offensive playmakers.

