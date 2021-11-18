Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Mike Hughes

    Remembering Great UCF Punt and Kickoff Returners, Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes

    UCF legends Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes provided some serious highlight reel moments from punts and kickoffs.
    ORLANDO - It’s good to go back and remember the past, especially when greatness is a part of the equation.

    Former UCF players Joe Burnett and Mike Hughes deserved recognition while they were playing for the Knights, and they still need to be remembered today. Here’s a flashback to when they played, with a few statistics and memories, in recognition of their performances.

    Joe Burnett (2005-2008)

    With 16 career interceptions, Burnett is remembered for his defensive play. He should be remembered that way. He was a first team All-American for his efforts on the defensive side of the football. With that stated, it’s as a return man that he truly made his mark, and how many recall his name.

    According to the UCF Athletics website, Burnett was a first team All-Conference USA selection as a punt returner each of his four seasons in Orlando. Further,

    All four!

    He registered 1,304 punt return yards in his career, an amazing total within itself. For his career, Burnett returned three punts for scores. He also accumulated 745 kickoff return yards, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

    Mike Hughes (2017)

    If there was ever a player that created a bigger one-year impact than Hughes, it’s hard to fathom. Like Burnett, Hughes made his mark in the secondary and did so quite well. He registered four interceptions with one returned for a score.

    He also registered two kickoff returns for a touchdown (averaged 31.8 per return), plus a punt return for a score (averaged 16.8 per return), Most notably, he had an incredible and timely punt return for a score.

    The War on I-4, that’s when Burnett made his biggest impact for UCF. With the score tied at 42-42, Hughes scorched a path to the end zone during a 95 yard return for a touchdown with less than two minutes remaining that sealed the victory for the Knights over the Bulls. The Bounce House went nuts!

    Final Thoughts

    It’s good to go back and remember great players and great plays. Burnett and Hughes were two tremendous athletes that suited up for the Knights and they should always be discussed when conversations of how the UCF Football program was built.

