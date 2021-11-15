Junior College Defensive Tackle Jeffrey M'ba Fits the Profile of What UCF Needs

For the UCF Football program to take the next step, it needs to sign defensive tackle prospects with the upside of Jeffrey M’ba.

With UCF losing defensive tackle Kalia Davis, there’s a major need to find another playmaker along the interior defensive line.

One cannot teach size. It’s nice when that size comes with a good amount of athleticism, flexibility and determination, too. While finding defensive tackles will always be a priority for programs like UCF and every other college football program, the Knights also need more depth at that position to begin with. Losing Davis adds to the dilemma.

National signing day will be one month from now, this upcoming Dec. 15. The Knights are in the home stretch of signing a very good recruiting class. Adding at least one top-notch defensive tackle like the one below is of the highest priority to help fill out the 2022 recruiting class.

Jeffrey M’ba

Vitals: 6’6” 300 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

Current School: Independence (Kan.) Independence Community College

Former School: Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More

Recruitment

He already sojourned to Miami (Oct. 22) for an official visit, and he’s on the slate to visit Michigan (Nov. 27) for its clash with Ohio State. Numerous other programs offered as well, including Auburn, Southern Cal, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Minnesota, West Virginia, Purdue, Kansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Oregon, and Nebraska among others. In Addition, one of his latest offers would be UCF.

Flexibility and Athleticism

Watching M’ba at the line of scrimmage when he goes into his stance prior to the snap of the football, he’s quite limber for a man his size. Most defensive tackles do not bend at the knees the way M’ba does. His flexibility would be a prime reason that he breaks down and changes direction well.

His film displays just how quickly his massive frame can shift and move from one direction to another, making plays near and behind the line of scrimmage.

Size and Strength

M’ba is a player that could be a two-gap player, meaning he’s capable of playing in the old school 3-4 defense as a defensive end or possibly even at nose guard. Within that scheme, the defensive lineman literally wants to push through the offensive lineman in front of him, using mass, strength, and agility as weapons to overwhelm the opposing player(s) in front of him. That’s not the only option for M’ba, however.

As noted above, he is quite flexible. He could also be a defensive tackle in a 4-3 defense, and be a one-gap player. Because so many teams now shift back and forth between three-man and four-man fronts in today’s college football, that adds value to M’ba as a prospect.

On Film

M’ba finds the football. That’s the first point to make. He’s not a pure pass rusher, but he does penetrate and make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage; he’s also creating negative yardage plays for his teammates because of how much havoc he creates.

His technique needs significant refinement, but he’s on the right path for success. Once he learns to shoot his hands even better than he already does, and keep a low base with even more knee bend, he’s going to be a really difficult player to keep out of the backfield.

Immediate Impact

With the natural tools that he possesses, there’s no reason to believe that M’ba will not be able to be a part of the rotation if he decides to sign with UCF, or many other schools for that matter.

All the physical traits are there, and he’s a player that gets after it and makes an effort to chase down the ball carrier from behind as well. Coaches love that level of work ethic, and it will lend him more opportunities for playing time no matter when he signs to play.

Final Thoughts

M’ba would be an excellent addition to the UCF program during any given year, and he is exactly the type of prospect that the Knights need to finish their 2022 recruiting class with. He’s big, athletic, flexible, plays hard, and has a world of upside. UCF would do very well to bring in M’ba and add him to its roster for the 2022 season.

