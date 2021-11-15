Mark Antony-Richards Defines His Roll with UCF Football, Talks Injuries and Teammates

One of the best young men any UCF Football media member could hope to interview would be Mark Antony-Richards.

ORLANDO - Not every football player desires the microphone in front of his face. There are players that prefer to just go play football and allow other players to be a part of the press conferences.

As for Mark Antony-Richards, he’s good on the football field, and he’s now proven to be quite enjoyable while available to the media multiple times.

There’s more to being a college football player than lifting weights and hitting the gridiron on Saturdays. Antony-Richards did an excellent job today of describing what’s happening with the football program for the Knights, as well as representing himself well.

Here’s Antony-Richards discussing the nuances of pass protection, something that’s often overlooked as a skill. Running backs that fail to do well to protect their quarterback, those are running backs that usually sit the bench.

This next video clip of Antony-Richards has two parts. First, he discussed his respect for UCF Running Backs Coach Tim Harris, Jr. Second, Antony-Richards went on to define how he busted loose for the 58 yard touchdown run versus SMU.

The third discussion point of note from Antony-Richards’ press conference would be how he’s emerging as a running back and as a player for the Knights. He’s a part of a group of running backs that possess talent, and he’s continuing to stay patient while learning the system and making his mark when the opportunity has come about.

To show his support for his teammate, Antony-Richards makes it clear that fellow Knight and linebacker Bryson Armstong will be missed on the field, and how hard it is to see a brother go down in action.

Final Thoughts

To help build a college football program, Head Coach Gus Malzahn needs good leadership. Antony-Richards represents that leadership just by being himself. He acts like a respectful young man should, and he’s a great example of what UCF Football needs to continue to recruit in terms of talent and personality. The more players like Antony-Richards that Coach Malzahn and his staff bring into the program, the better off the Knights will be on game day.

