War on I-4: Thoughts About UCF's Offense vs USF

Much like the picks to click for the UCF Knights defense, there are several good selections for the offense, too.

The USF Bulls do not possess a defense that’s consistently capable of keeping a quality opponent down. That’s why UCF scores in bunches today. Here are two players and a unit that gets it done.

UCF’s Offensive Line

After a subpar performance versus Navy, redemption takes place in Tampa. UCF will impose its will on the USF defensive front. Like a battering ram, the Knights will bludgeon the Bulls.

By the end of the first half, it will be quite apparent that USF does not possess the size and depth necessary to keep the Knights away from enviable third down and short situations. That’s key.

UCF will be able to run or pass when it wants. That leads to several 10-plus yard plays during the early portion of the contest, as well as helping the Knights come out firing on offense overall. UCF's offensive line will play at a high level today.

Javon Baker - Wide Receiver

While USF cornerback Aamaris Brown possesses the talent to compete with Baker, he’s just one player. No other Bulls cornerback has been making big plays at a similar level. Further, Baker is going to be moving around and going against a variety of defensive backs. That means advantage to UCF.

Look for quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and/or Mikey Keene to find Baker early in the game, and Baker will take pressure off of the UCF rushing game. He’s going to lead the Knights in receiving yards today, and will also get into the end zone for a score.

With Baker giving the Bulls fits, he is also going to help the rushing attack as USF will not be able to consistently place enough defenders in the box to slow down the UCF running backs or Plumlee.

RJ Harvey - Running Back

Speaking of the rushing attack for the Knights, Harvey is going to surpass the century mark and score three rushing touchdowns. He’s also going to lead the Knights in carries, helping to keep the football away from the Bulls.

Harvey’s diverse running style will benefit from the offensive line’s ability to get a good push right up the middle. Harvey will then dart and dodge between defenders, break tackles, and scamper all over the field. He will also help in the passing game.

Finally, USF does not have anything to lose. The bulls will be blitzing and stunting. Harvey will do a good job in pass protection and allow the passing game to flourish.

