UCF at USF: TV, Start Time, Odds & More

Two days from the UCF Knights traveling to play the USF Bulls. It’s the last in a series that may be interrupted for quite some time. It’s also a chance for UCF to make a run at the American Athletic Conference title game, as well as move up the College Football Playoff Poll and stay in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl game.



Series History

USF started fast in this series, winning four in a row out of the gate. That was from 2005-2008. Since then, UCF turned the tables and has won seven of the last nine, including five in a row from 2017 through 2021. Overall, UCF leads the series seven to six.

There have been many memorable contests between the two schools. The best one has been and will continue to be debated. The 2017 contest did have the highest potential for consequences. If USF would have upset the Knights, everything that went with the undefeated season would have been for naught.

The 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Mike Hughes was of course the final tally that gave UCF the 49-42 win. It’s one of the coolest moments in Bounce House history. At that point, quarterback McKenzie Milton and the Knights were War on I-4 champs, and it started the five-year streak of the Knights beating the Bulls.

Maybe most important for UCF fans, a victory over USF gives bragging rights for a very long time.

Statistics to Know

Scoring Offense (indicates national ranking)

UCF: 33.9 points scored per game (31).

USF: 27 points scored per game (77).

Scoring Defense

UCF: Allowed 19.7 points per contest (21).

USF: Allowed 40.7 points per game (130).

Turnover Margin

UCF Knights: 11 turnovers gained and 16 lost, which totals minus-five turnovers on the season (103-tied with USF).

USF: 12 gained and 17 lost on the season, for a minus-five overall margin (103-tied with UCF).

Gameday

Saturday, Nov. 19.

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EST.

Broadcast: ESPN2, Dish: 143, DirecTV: 209.

Streaming Online: Fubu TV.

Radio: FM 96.9 THE GAME/AM 740 THE GAME.

Betting Line, Over/Under, and Money Line

Per the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, UCF -19.5 over USF.

The over/under point spread is 68.

Money line has UCF (-1613), and USF (+700).

AccuWeather Forecast

Warm and humid with more clouds than sun.

High Temperature: 83 degrees.

Real Feel High Temperature: 88 degrees.

Real Feel Shade High: 85 degrees.

Max UV index: 2.

Average Wind: East-northeast at six miles per hour.

Max Wind Gusts: 12 miles per hour.

Rain Probability: 8%.

Average Cloud Cover: 87%.

Sunset: 5:34 p.m. EST.

