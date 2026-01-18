Inside The Knights

Arizona Coach Breaks Down No. 1 Wildcats' win over UCF

Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd speaks with the media following the No. 1 Wildcats' win over UCF, 84-77.
Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Postgame Presser vs. UCF
Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd Postgame Presser vs. UCF

Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

