Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller Dissects Bearcats' Loss To UCF

Cincinnati coach Wes Miller speaks with the media following the Bearcats' loss to UCF, 73-72.
Bryson Turner|
Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller Postgame Presser vs. UCF
Cincinnati Coach Wes Miller Postgame Presser vs. UCF

Bryson Turner
