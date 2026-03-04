Baylor Coach Scott Drew and guard Obi Agbim Review Bears' Close Win Over UCF
Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew and guard Obi Agbim speak with the media following the Bears' victory over UCF, 87-86.
In this story:
Watch more videos below:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner