Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's Ninth Straight Win
UCF coach Johnny Dawkins provides insight on the Knights' win over Florida Gulf Coast, 102-80.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU
Johnny Dawkins Discusses UCF Hoops' Eighth Straight Win
Published
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner