Inside The Knights

UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU

UCF forward Devan Cambridge and guard Themus Fulks unpack the Knights' win over Florida Gulf Coast, 102-80.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Basketball Postgame Presser vs. FGCU: Forward Devan Cambridge and Guard Themus Fulks
UCF Basketball Postgame Presser vs. FGCU: Forward Devan Cambridge and Guard Themus Fulks

In this story:

UCF KnightsFGCU Eagles

Watch more UCF videos below:

Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's Ninth Straight Win

UCF Hoops Forwards Discuss Knights' Eighth Straight Win

Johnny Dawkins Discusses UCF Hoops' Eighth Straight Win

Published | Modified
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos