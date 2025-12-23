Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's 10th Straight Win

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins provides insight on the Knights' win at Disney World over FAU, 85-80.
Bryson Turner
UCF Basketball Postgame Presser vs. FAU: Johnny Dawkins, Head Coach
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics.

