Inside The Knights

Florida Atlantic Coach And Guard Speak Out After Loss to UCF At Disney World

Florida Atlantic coach John Jakus and guard Kanaan Carlyle provide their insight on the Owls' loss to UCF, 85-80.
Bryson Turner|
Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball Postgame Presser vs. UCF
Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball Postgame Presser vs. UCF

In this story:

UCF KnightsFlorida Atlantic Owls

Watch some UCF videos below:

Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's 10th Straight Win

UCF Basketball Players Unpack Historic Shooting Night Against FGCU

Johnny Dawkins Breaks Down UCF's Ninth Straight Win

Published | Modified
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos