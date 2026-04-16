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New UCF Cornerbacks Coach Talks Return To College Coaching

UCF's new cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 16, 2026.
Bryson Turner|
New UCF Cornerbacks Coach David Overstreet Talks Return To College Coaching
New UCF Cornerbacks Coach David Overstreet Talks Return To College Coaching

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Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Defensive Back Talks New Cornerbacks Coach

UCF Defensive Back Discusses Return To Knights

UCF Tight End Coach Discusses Transition From Coaching O-Line

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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