Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 29 Tyce Porcher

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 29 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Tyce Porcher:

1. Who is Tyce Porcher?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 190 pounds

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

High School: The King's Academy

Tyce Porcher was a multi-sport athlete at The King's Academy, though football was his only traditional team sport among the four he competed in:

Track and Field: Porcher finished his high school career at the 2026 FHSAA 2A State Championships, where he competed in the pole vault.

Weightlifting: Porcher was runner-up at the 2026 FHSAA 1A State Championships in both traditional and Olympic weightlifting in the 199-pound weight class.

Wrestling: Porcher also made it to the FHSAA 1A Individual State Championships in the 190-pound weight class, where he finished eighth overall.

2. What did he do last season?

On the gridiron, Porcher served as both a wide receiver and a defensive back, according to MaxPreps. On offense, he ran 33 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he made 44 tackles, 28 of them solo, and two tackles for loss. He also pulled down four interceptions and recorded three passes defended.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Similar to fellow true freshman defensive back Otis Hardy, Porcher's chances at playing time are going to be minimal in 2026 thanks to the sheer depth of the Knights' defensive back room, from returners like Demari Henderson, Antoine Jackson, Jayden Bellamy, Jayden Williams, Braeden Marshall and DJ Bell to experienced transfers Jailen Duffie, Ty Bartrum and Matt Irwin.

Despite this, however, Porcher is at least going to get the opportunity and space to learn from a large group of college football veterans and is a part of the last high school recruiting class that can utilize a redshirt, should he choose to. So, while it is unlikely he is going to see the field this season, he still has a full four years after this one to develop into a player that can see playing time.

Catch up on the rest of the list below: