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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 29 Tyce Porcher

With 29 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 29 jersey: defensive back Tyce Porcher.
Bryson Turner|
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost talks with his team on the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost talks with his team on the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 29 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Tyce Porcher:

  1. Who is Tyce Porcher?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Tyce Porcher?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 190 pounds

Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida

High School: The King's Academy

Tyce Porcher was a multi-sport athlete at The King's Academy, though football was his only traditional team sport among the four he competed in:

  • Track and Field: Porcher finished his high school career at the 2026 FHSAA 2A State Championships, where he competed in the pole vault.
  • Weightlifting: Porcher was runner-up at the 2026 FHSAA 1A State Championships in both traditional and Olympic weightlifting in the 199-pound weight class.
  • Wrestling: Porcher also made it to the FHSAA 1A Individual State Championships in the 190-pound weight class, where he finished eighth overall.

2. What did he do last season?

On the gridiron, Porcher served as both a wide receiver and a defensive back, according to MaxPreps. On offense, he ran 33 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he made 44 tackles, 28 of them solo, and two tackles for loss. He also pulled down four interceptions and recorded three passes defended.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Similar to fellow true freshman defensive back Otis Hardy, Porcher's chances at playing time are going to be minimal in 2026 thanks to the sheer depth of the Knights' defensive back room, from returners like Demari Henderson, Antoine Jackson, Jayden Bellamy, Jayden Williams, Braeden Marshall and DJ Bell to experienced transfers Jailen Duffie, Ty Bartrum and Matt Irwin.

Despite this, however, Porcher is at least going to get the opportunity and space to learn from a large group of college football veterans and is a part of the last high school recruiting class that can utilize a redshirt, should he choose to. So, while it is unlikely he is going to see the field this season, he still has a full four years after this one to develop into a player that can see playing time.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 30 Otis Hardy

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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