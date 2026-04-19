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UCF Designated Hitter Discusses Recent Success At Plate

UCF designated hitter JD Rogers speaks with the media following the Knights' loss in a rubber match to Cincinnati, 11-9.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Designated Hitter Discusses Recent Success At Plate
UCF Designated Hitter Discusses Recent Success At Plate

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Rubber Match Loss To Cincinnati

UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 2 Loss To Cincinnati

UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 1 Win Over Cincinnati

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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