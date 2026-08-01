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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 33 Phil Picciotti

With 33 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 33 jersey: linebacker Phil Picciotti.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost watches play against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost watches play against the BYU Cougars during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 33 days to go, let's meet UCF linebacker Phil Picciotti:

  1. Who is Phil Picciotti?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Phil Picciotti?

Position: Linebacker

Class: Redshirt Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 230 pounds

Hometown: Perkasie, Pennsylvania

High School: IMG Academy

Phil Picciotti arrived in Orlando alongside fellow former Oklahoma Sooner Lewis Carter last season, marking his first time back in the state of Florida since he spent his senior season of high school at IMG Academy, where he registered 63 tackles, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

However, unlike Carter, a leg injury sidelined him from making his college football debut during his two years in Norman.

2. What did he do last season?

Picciotti made his collegiate debut in 2025, playing mostly with the special teams unit during the Knights' final six games of the season.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

UCF linebacker coach Mark D'Onofrio said that "it's all about the process" for Picciotti after an April 28 practice session.

"He missed so much time, and he was behind those other guys for so long; he's just now, in my opinion, starting to have confidence that he's got the strength in his leg to change direction the way he previously did, and all that kind of stuff," D'Onofrio said.

Combine that with the presence of experienced linebackers like Lewis Carter, Jayden Jennings, Jahleel Culbreath, Tackett Curtis, Rashad Henry and Arthur Kingdom on the roster, and Picciotti's prior experience playing on the special teams unit, the redshirt sophomore has an opportunity to continue playing with that unit in 2026.

Of course, an injury to one of the aforementioned players could change things, but if Picciotti is going to get some snaps with the defense, he is going to need to compete alongside the likes of Matthew Occhipinti, Dylan Bennett and Preston Hall to be at the highest point of the depth chart possible to earn such opportunities.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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