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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

With 37 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 37 jersey: long snapper Rocklyn Kelley.
Bryson Turner|
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost talks with his team on the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost talks with his team on the sidelines in the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 37 days to go, let's meet UCF long snapper Rocklyn Kelley:

  1. Who is Rocklyn Kelly?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Rocklyn Kelly?

Position: Long Snapper

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1 / 225 pounds

Hometown: Denton, Texas

High School: Guyer High School

Rocklyn Kelley grew up in the shadow of the North Texas Mean Green in Denton, Texas. However, a different Texas school, UTSA, gave him his first in October 2024, according to 247Sports. He was not only a long snapper for Guyer High School, but he also competed in the discus throw on the track and field team, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

Over the offseason, Kelley joined softball player Taylor Kittleman as UCF's representatives for the Big 12 Beyond Borders program, a two-year program first launched in 2024 that "immerses student-athletes, coaches and administrators in a variety of historical and cultural experiences in the U.S. and internationally," according to a conference press release.

Kelley began his experience in the program earlier this month in Washington D.C., where, according to the release, student-athletes got to meet with Congressmen, visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and engage with local middle school students.

2. What did he do last season?

Kelley did not see the field last season while serving as a backup for starter Dalton Riggs, allowing him to utilize his redshirt.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Following an April 7 spring practice session, UCF special teams coordinator Pete Alamar described Kelley as having "come along" and "shown a lot of improvement."

When compared to the Knights' other long snapper, Kyle Hicks, Kelley has the disadvantage of not having any collegiate playing experience yet. Meanwhile, Hicks is coming off a season in which he was named an FCS Freshman All-American Third Teamer by Phil Steele.

While Alamar said that Kelley is going to push Hicks, and vice versa, Kelley's lack of in-game snaps up to this point puts him as the Knights' apparent backup long snapper in 2026 on paper. However, given how specialized of a position long snapper is, Kelley could make a bid for the starting role if he can distinguish himself enough from Hicks in fall practice.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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