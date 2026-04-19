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UCF First Baseman Talks Clinching Senior Weekend Series Win

UCF first baseman Ashleigh Griffin speaks with the media following the Knights' win in Game 2 against Kansas, 9-2.
Bryson Turner|
UCF First Baseman Ashleigh Griffin Talks Clinching Senior Weekend Series Win
UCF First Baseman Ashleigh Griffin Talks Clinching Senior Weekend Series Win

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Pitcher Discusses Game 2 Win Over Kansas

UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 2 Win Over Kansas

UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Extra-Inning Win Over Kansas

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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