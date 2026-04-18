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UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Extra-Inning Win Over Kansas

UCF softball head coach Cindy Ball-Malone speaks with the media following the Knights' extra-inning win in Game 1 against Kansas, 6-3.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Cindy Ball Malone Postgame vs. Kansas, Game 1
UCF Coach Cindy Ball Malone Postgame vs. Kansas, Game 1

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Pitcher Talks Extended Outing In Game 1 Against Kansas

UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 1 Win Over Cincinnati

UCF Starting Pitcher Discusses Career Outing Against Cincinnati

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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