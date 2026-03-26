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UCF linebacker Keli Lawson Speaks on "Productive" Pro Day

UCF linebacker Keli Lawson speaks with the media at UCF's Pro Day.
Bryson Turner|
UCF linebacker Keli Lawson Speaks on "Productive" Pro Day
UCF linebacker Keli Lawson Speaks on "Productive" Pro Day

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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