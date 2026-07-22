Skip to main content
Inside The Knights

Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 43 Kyle Hicks

With 43 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the player wearing the Knights' No. 43 jersey: Long snapper Kyle Hicks.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost leaves the field following the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost leaves the field following the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

UCF KnightsTennessee State Tigers

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 45 days to go, let's meet UCF long snapper Kyle Hicks:

  1. Who is Kyle Hicks?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Kyle Hicks?

Position: Long Snapper

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 235 pounds

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: Hillsboro High School

Kyle Hicks played long snapper and tight end in high school and started all four years. He began his college football career at Tennessee State after they were the first Division I school to extend him an offer in 2023, according to a post by Hicks on Twitter/X at the time. While with the Tigers, he majored in Human Performance and Sports Science, earned an Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor thanks to his 4.0 GPA and redshirted his true freshman season in 2024 before making his first on-field appearance in 2025.

2. What did he do last season?

Hicks was named to Phil Steele's FCS Freshman All-American Third Team after playing in all 12 games with Tennessee State last season. According to his UCF Athletics profile page, he earned a 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the highest among all FCS long snappers and the second-highest in all of Division I, or both the FBS and FCS. He also made nine tackles, five of which were solo.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Of the Knights' two long snappers on their roster, Hicks and redshirt freshman Rocklyn Kelly, Hicks is the only one with playing experience coming into 2026, making him the most likely player to take the starting job. Following an April 7 practice session, Pete Alamar, UCF's special teams coordinator, said Hicks threw a "phenomenal short ball" and praised his accuracy.

"He's going to give you 12 o'clock laces over the spot consistently all the time," Alamar said.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Football