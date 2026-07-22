Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 43 Kyle Hicks

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 45 days to go, let's meet UCF long snapper Kyle Hicks:

1. Who is Kyle Hicks?

Position: Long Snapper

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3 / 235 pounds

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: Hillsboro High School

Kyle Hicks played long snapper and tight end in high school and started all four years. He began his college football career at Tennessee State after they were the first Division I school to extend him an offer in 2023, according to a post by Hicks on Twitter/X at the time. While with the Tigers, he majored in Human Performance and Sports Science, earned an Ohio Valley Conference Academic Medal of Honor thanks to his 4.0 GPA and redshirted his true freshman season in 2024 before making his first on-field appearance in 2025.

2. What did he do last season?

Hicks was named to Phil Steele's FCS Freshman All-American Third Team after playing in all 12 games with Tennessee State last season. According to his UCF Athletics profile page, he earned a 90.3 grade from Pro Football Focus, which was the highest among all FCS long snappers and the second-highest in all of Division I, or both the FBS and FCS. He also made nine tackles, five of which were solo.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Of the Knights' two long snappers on their roster, Hicks and redshirt freshman Rocklyn Kelly, Hicks is the only one with playing experience coming into 2026, making him the most likely player to take the starting job. Following an April 7 practice session, Pete Alamar, UCF's special teams coordinator, said Hicks threw a "phenomenal short ball" and praised his accuracy.

"He's going to give you 12 o'clock laces over the spot consistently all the time," Alamar said.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell