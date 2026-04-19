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Inside The Knights

UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights Senior Day Loss

UCF shortstop Aubrey Evans speaks with the media following the Knights' loss on Senior Day to Kansas, 4-2.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights Senior Day Loss
UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights Senior Day Loss

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Shortstop Talks Playing On Senior Day

UCF First Baseman Talks Clinching Senior Weekend Series Win

UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 2 Win Over Kansas

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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