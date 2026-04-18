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UCF Starting Pitcher Discusses Career Outing Against Cincinnati

UCF starting pitcher Mateo Gray speaks with the media following the Knights' win in Game 1 against Cincinnati, 7-1.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Starting Pitcher Mateo Gray Postgame vs. Cincinnati, Game 1
UCF Starting Pitcher Mateo Gray Postgame vs. Cincinnati, Game 1

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 1 Win Over Cincinnati

UCF First Baseman Talks Knights Breaking Four-Game Losing Streak

UCF Pitcher Talks Extended Outing In Game 1 Against Kansas

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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