UCF Pitcher Talks Extended Outing In Game 1 Against Kansas
UCF pitcher Isabella Vega speaks with the media following the Knights' extra-inning win in Game 1 against Kansas, 6-3.
Watch more UCF videos below:
UCF Softball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Extra-Inning Win Over Kansas
UCF Starting Pitcher Discusses Career Outing Against Cincinnati
UCF Baseball Coach Breaks Down Knights' Game 1 Win Over Cincinnati
Add us as a preferred source on GoogleFollow
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Published | Modified
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner