Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 30 Otis Hardy

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 30 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Otis Hardy:

1. Who is Otis Hardy?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: Evans High School

Otis Hardy is one of two Evans High School alums joining the Knights this fall, with the other being defensive tackle Mujahid Jefferson.

"It’s special knowing someone you’ve played with before is going through the same transition," Hardy said to UCF Knights on SI following his commitment. "It just makes it even better."

2. What did he do last season?

After three seasons at Dr. Phillips High School, Hardy transferred to Evans High School to finish his high school career. During that lone season at Evans, he totaled 27 tackles, 15 of which were solo, and one tackle for loss.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

In a position room that returns the likes of Jayden Bellamy, Demari Henderson, Jayden Williams, Antione Jackson, DJ Bell and Braeden Marshall and adds experienced players like Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie, Hardy's chances of seeing the field in 2026 as a true freshman, and one that joined the team during the fall, are likely very low.

Since Hardy is a part of the last college football recruiting class that can utilize a redshirt, or can choose to go by the new five-for-five age-based eligibility model, he at least has a guaranteed five years in college to develop and earn playing time down the line. For now, however, he can spend the 2026 season learning from what is set to be a deep defensive back room in Orlando, something Hardy himself said back in February he wanted to do.

"I want to learn how they prepare," Hardy said. "The game is faster and more detailed at the college level, so learning how they study film, take care of their bodies, and handle their responsibilities will be big for me. I just want to soak up as much knowledge as I can to become a big impact player on the field."

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath