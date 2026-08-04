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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 30 Otis Hardy

With 30 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 30 jersey: defensive back Otis Hardy.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost on the sidelines against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 30 days to go, let's meet UCF defensive back Otis Hardy:

  1. Who is Otis Hardy?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Otis Hardy?

Position: Defensive Back

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0 / 180 pounds

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

High School: Evans High School

Otis Hardy is one of two Evans High School alums joining the Knights this fall, with the other being defensive tackle Mujahid Jefferson.

"It’s special knowing someone you’ve played with before is going through the same transition," Hardy said to UCF Knights on SI following his commitment. "It just makes it even better."

2. What did he do last season?

After three seasons at Dr. Phillips High School, Hardy transferred to Evans High School to finish his high school career. During that lone season at Evans, he totaled 27 tackles, 15 of which were solo, and one tackle for loss.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

In a position room that returns the likes of Jayden Bellamy, Demari Henderson, Jayden Williams, Antione Jackson, DJ Bell and Braeden Marshall and adds experienced players like Ty Bartrum, Matt Irwin and Jailen Duffie, Hardy's chances of seeing the field in 2026 as a true freshman, and one that joined the team during the fall, are likely very low.

Since Hardy is a part of the last college football recruiting class that can utilize a redshirt, or can choose to go by the new five-for-five age-based eligibility model, he at least has a guaranteed five years in college to develop and earn playing time down the line. For now, however, he can spend the 2026 season learning from what is set to be a deep defensive back room in Orlando, something Hardy himself said back in February he wanted to do.

"I want to learn how they prepare," Hardy said. "The game is faster and more detailed at the college level, so learning how they study film, take care of their bodies, and handle their responsibilities will be big for me. I just want to soak up as much knowledge as I can to become a big impact player on the field."

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 31 Noah McGough

No. 32 Matthew Occhipinti

No. 33 Phil Picciotti

No. 34 Jahleel Culbreath

No. 35 Agyeman Addae

No. 36 Dylan Bennett

No. 37 Rocklyn Kelley

No. 38 Jayden Jennings

No. 39 Andrea Parisi

No. 41 Bruno Dall

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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