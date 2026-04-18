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UCF Wide Receivers Coach Breaks Down Receiver Room

UCF wide receivers coach Sean Beckton speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 18, 2026.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Wide Receivers Coach Breaks Down Receiver Room
UCF Wide Receivers Coach Breaks Down Receiver Room

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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