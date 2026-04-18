UCF Wide Receiver Discusses Upbringing And Teammate Bonds
UCF wide receiver Waden Charles speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 18, 2026.
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner