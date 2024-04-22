UCLA Women's Basketball: Could Bruins Land Former Pac-12 Rival Star in Transfer Portal?
The UCLA women's basketball team put together a very successful season, even with some adversity along the way. They reached the Sweet Sixteen for the second consecutive year, ultimately falling short of their goal to win a National Championship.
However, there still was a lot to be thankful for this year and the continued growth of the program is apparent. Head coach Cori Close will use this summer to bring in more talent to the team, potentially through the transfer portal.
One name that comes to mind is former Pac-12 rival, Reagan Beers, who just entered the portal after spending two seasons with Oregon State. Beers is seen as one of the better scorers in college basketball and could provide the Bruins with a needed offensive punch.
Last season with the Beavers, she averaged 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Beers would get to play in the Big Ten this coming season as well, giving her more of a national spotlight.
With her being at Oregon State, she has seen how UCLA plays its style of basketball. Her scoring would be massively beneficial to the Bruins, especially with guard Charisma Osborne now in the WNBA.
UCLA needs to bring in more offensive power if they want to compete with the other teams in college basketball today. Beers is one option for the program and she could be the missing piece that the Bruins have been looking for.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Heads to Twin Cities in Fresh NFL.com Mock Draft