UCLA Football: Laiatu Latu Heads to Twin Cities in Fresh NFL.com Mock Draft
Former UCLA Bruins pass rusher Laiatu Latu is expected to go somewhere in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft after a spectacular season. Latu posted 13 sacks over 12 games this year for the Bruins, making him a hot commodity among NFL teams.
In a new mock draft by Chad Reuter of NFL.com, Latu heads to the Twin Cities to join the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota needs pass-rushing help after losing Danielle Hunter in free agency to the Houston Texans.
"Latu was an ultra-productive player for the Bruins the last two seasons and would add another piece to a revamped Vikings defensive front. His relentless nature and quickness in space make him an ideal NFL starter on the edge, but his injury history could keep him on the board until late in the first round."
Grabbing Latu at pick No. 23 may be a little late for where he has been projected to go in other mock drafts but weirder things have happened. His former injury history could see him slide down the first round, opening the door for more contenders to potentially land him.
His ability to get off the line quickly could help the Vikings, especially against some of their strong division teams. The Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions all improved this offseason, making the Vikings possibly the weakest team in the NFC North.
Latu wouldn't solve all their issues but he would instantly bolster their defensive front. The former Bruins edge rusher is seen by many as the best edge rusher in this draft class, giving Minnesota a potentially special player if it were to come true.
