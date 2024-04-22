UCLA Women's Basketball: How Charisma Osborne Fits in With Phoenix Mercury
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team was one of the better groups this past season. They earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Sweet Sixteen, where they fell short of their goal to win it all.
Despite this, the Bruins still had a very successful season and they sent one of their leaders to the WNBA. Guard Charisma Osborne was selected by the Phoenix Mercury in the third round of the WNBA Draft and her landing spot couldn't have been any better.
Osborne is a student of the game and will bring her own sense of style to the Mercury. But the Mercury do have some of the better players to ever play in the WNBA on the roster already. Guard Natasha Cloud, center Brittney Griner and of course, forward Diana Taurasi led the way for Phoenix.
All Osborne needs to do is come off the bench and provide them with quality role minutes early on. If she performs well enough, she may be able to earn a spot in the starting lineup.
This past season for the Bruins, Osborne averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists per game. But her defense was apparent, helping UCLA all year. If she can bring that type of energy with her to the WNBA, Osborne has a chance to play in the league for a long time.
