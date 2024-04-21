UCLA Football: Gabriel Murphy Drafted by Florida Team in New CBS Mock Draft
The UCLA Bruins defense was one of the better units in the country last season, led by star pass rusher Laiatu Latu. But the Bruins had others that made an impact along the lines of the field.
One of which was linebacker Gabriel Murphy, who became one of the better leaders for this Bruins team. Murphy, like Latu, will be heading to the NFL and he is projected to be taken somewhere in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft.
While he wasn't a star like Latu, Murphy can still carve out a very nice role for himself if taken by the right team. In a new mock draft by CBS, Murphy heads to Florida to join the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville took Murphy with pick No. 96 in the third round.
Murphy put up 38 total tackles for the Bruins last season, with 16 of them coming for loss. He also posted eight sacks on the year, showing his ability to get into the backfield to disrupt plays.
Landing with the Jaguars could be a good spot for Murphy since he wouldn't need to be the focal point from day one. Jacksonville has other solid pass rushers, like Josh Allen and former first overall pick, Travon Walker.
He could come in and allow their games to help his own. Murphy has all the tools to become a serviceable NFL player but just needs a chance to show what he can do.
More Bruins: UCLA Football: New NFL Mock Draft Has Laiatu Latu Ready to 'Eat Some Kneecaps'