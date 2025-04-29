Where Bruins Stand in Latest Rankings
The No. 14 UCLA Bruins (32-11, 16-5) are inside the top 15 for another week as they move up just one spot to 14th overall in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, released by the NCAA. After losing three of four last week, the Bruins got it right with a monstrous weekend series sweep.
After a midweek top 25 loss to the No. 12 UC Irvine Anteaters on the road, the Bruins were staring down four losses in their last five games. They quickly flipped the switch on their struggles by earning a three-game series sweep over the Penn State Nittany Lions (25-17, 12-12) this past weekend.
Game 1 had the drama as the Bruins earned a thrilling walk-off victory. Trailing by one and heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Bruins scored two runs to win the ballgame, 7-6. Sophomore Dean West delivered the game-tying hit, and sophomore Mulivai Levu had the walk-off winner.
Game 2 featured an impeccable starting performance from junior right-hander Michael Barnett, delivering six scoreless innings, allowing just five hits with six strikeouts. Barnett holds the Big Ten best record by a long shot, improving to 8-0, as the Bruins earned a 9-1 victory on Saturday.
UCLA wrapped up the series with a 6-3 win, scoring early and often. Sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky put the finishing touches on the win, clubbing his team-leading 16th home run of the season in the seventh inning. Cholowsky is tied for the third-most bombs in the conference.
It marks the third conference sweep of the season for the Bruins, continuing to prove why they are one of the top teams in the Big Ten and the nation. They continue to post high run totals while delivering stellar pitching from innings one through nine. This team will make a Super Regional this year.
The Bruins are nearing the end of the regular season with just three conference series left on the schedule. Despite having the best overall record in the Big Ten, UCLA sits in second place, 2.5 games behind the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-12, 20-4) for first place.
Before UCLA battles bitter rival USC for a three-game weekend series, they are set for a rematch with the LMU Lions (23-21) on Tuesday night in Westchester, Calif. The Bruins won the first meeting between the two in walk-off fashion as sophomore Cameron Kim delivered the game-winning hit.
