Podcast: Bruins Star Shortstop Named Award Semifinalist
UCLA Bruins star sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky has been one of the top players in the country all season and is being recognized for his success, being named as a Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist. This award is given to the top college baseball player in the country.
Much like the Hobey Baker in college hockey and the Heisman Trophy in football, the Dick Howser recognized the best player, considering both individual and team success. The Bruins are second in the Big Ten with a 37-15 record while Cholowsky is Top 10 in the Big Ten in numerous stats.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down how Cholowsky became a semifinalist for the most prestigious college baseball award and the constant success that he has found this season.
You can watch the episode below:
Cholowsky leads the Bruins in almost every offensive category but is largely considered the best player in the conference by the numbers.
The Chandler, Arizona native is seventh in batting average. (.362), fourth in on-base percentage (.500), second in OPS (1.245), sixth in total hits (71), tied for 10th in doubles (16), third in home runs (19) and fourth in RBIs (61). It is one of the most impressive seasons from a Bruin in quite some time.
Being just a sophomore, Cholowsky is not eligible to be drafted until the end of his junior season. If he were draft-eligible with numbers like this, he would be a first or second-round draft pick. If he puts up similar numbers or beats them next year, he will not only be a Dick Howser finalist but a first rounder.
Fellow Big Ten semifinalists include left handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa (Michigan State), second baseman Mitch Voit (Michigan), third baseman Ethan Hedges (USC), outfielder Mason Neville (Oregon), first baseman Jacob Walsh (Oregon) and outfielder Devin Taylor (Indiana).
As one of the marquee double play turners in the conference with a fielding percentage of .976, committing just six errors in 52 games, it is all there for Cholowsky on both sides of the diamond. He should be a finalist for the award when the number of players is soon trimmed.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Give us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE