UCLA RHP Jared Karros Follows Father’s Lead, Picked By LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

Jared Karros isn't only heading to his hometown team – he's joining a team that's been in his family for decades.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected first baseman Eric Karros in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft, and 34 years later, the club has secured the rights to his son. UCLA baseball right-handed pitcher Jared Karros came off the board with the No. 495 pick of 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with the Dodgers poetically being the team to call his name in the 16th round.

Because the younger Karros was selected outside of the top 10 rounds, he does not have a slot value to officially structure his contract negotiations around.

Jared Karros debuted in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, appearing in four games with three starts. Jared Karros posted a 2-0 record with a 3.86 ERA, a 0.786 WHIP, a .180 batting average against and 10.3 K/9.

The 6-foot-7 righty from Manhattan Beach, California, made seven appearances in 2021, one of which was as the Opening Day starter. Before getting shut down with a season-ending injury in late March, Jared Karros owned a 3.33 ERA, a 0.963 WHIP, a .216 batting average against and 10.7 K/9.

Jared Karros suffered another injury in 2022, one that cost him his entire junior season.

Should he join the Dodgers organization, Jared Karros will have taken the next step in following his father's path from Westwood to Elysian Park.

After four years at UCLA, Eric Karros surged his way through the minors and won the 1992 National League Rookie of the Year. Eric Karros won a Silver Slugger in 1995 while also finishing fifth in NL MVP voting thanks to his 32 home runs, 111 RBIs and a .298/.368/.535 slash line.

Five seasons with 30 homers and 100 RBIs did not bring Eric Karros a single All-Star nod, though, even if it made him one of the most productive hitters in Dodgers history.

Eric Karros hit 284 home runs in his major league career, 270 of which came with the Dodgers – third-most in franchise history. He now covers the Dodgers for Spectrum SportsNet Los Angeles.

The Dodgers took another UCLA pitcher in the 2021 draft – right-hander Nick Nastrini. In 24 appearances at the rookie, low-A and high-A levels, Nastrini owns a 3.89 ERA, a 1.231 WHIP and 15.4 K/9.

Jared Karros was the third and final Bruin to get drafted this July, joining right-hander Max Rajcic and utility man Michael Curialle. Rajcic went in the sixth round, while Curialle went in the 12th, both getting picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals.

UCLA commits right-hander JR Ritchie and infielder Chris Paciolla were selected No. 35 and No. 86 overall, respectively, and must also decide whether to take the college route or turn pro out of high school.

Pitcher Jake Brooks, catcher Darius Perry, pitcher Jake Saum and outfielder JonJon Vaughns are the UCLA products who went undrafted and are eligible to return to Westwood.

PHOTO COURTESY OF JESUS RAMIREZ/UCLA ATHLETICS