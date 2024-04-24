UCLA Basketball: Bruins Land Potential Adem Bona Replacement in Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins basketball team had one of their more underwhelming seasons in recent memory in 2023-2024. The Bruins missed the NCAA Tournament after a very inconsistent year, filled with youth across the basketball roster.
Heading into the summer, head coach Mick Cronin said that he would be looking to change up the roster and he has already made good on his promise. Now the Bruins have gotten a commitment from a very talented player who could serve as a potential replacement for star Adem Bona.
UCLA has landed South Dakota State’s William Kyle III in the transfer portal. Kyle III is a monster on the defensive side of the ball, giving the Bruins a much-needed presence down low.
Last season, Kyle III averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for South Dakota State. He averaged 1.6 blocks per game and shot 62.3% from the field.
This is a great get for the Bruins, helping them solve some of their big-man issues. Cronin loves to utilize versatile big guys like Kyle III in his systems, making this a strong move for the program. After what transpired last season, the Bruins are looking to make sure that it doesn't happen again.
