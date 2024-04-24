UCLA Football: Dallas Cowboys Land Bruins Star Pass Rusher in Ari Meirov's New Mock Draft
UCLA Bruins star pass rusher Laiatu Latu has been one of the hottest names across NFL draft boards during the draft process. Latu starred while with the Bruins, posting 13 sacks in 12 games last season.
His ability to get off the line of scrimmage very quickly helps to set him apart from other defenders and his motor is electric. Latu never gives up on a play, which is something that prospective NFL teams love to see in prospects.
In a new mock draft by The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov, Latu lands in Dallas with the Cowboys. This would be a great landing spot for Latu, giving him a chance to show what he can do on a major team.
"Laiatu Latu is probably the most natural pass rusher in the class, but his landing spot will depend on how he checked out medically for each team. He suffered a serious neck injury before the 2020 season while at Washington and was forced to retire. He eventually got medical clearance and had no issues over the past two seasons at UCLA, totaling 23 sacks. The Dallas Cowboys have DeMarcus Lawrence entering the final year of his contract, and if Latu checks out medically, this is a steal at No. 24."
The Cowboys could use another pass rusher, giving thought to Latu landing in Dallas. However, it may be tough for them to get him at pick No. 24 due to his popularity among other teams.
But if Latu is around at pick No. 24, the Cowboys should run to the podium with his name on their draft card. He would be a steal at this point in the draft, giving Dallas another legitimate addition to their defense.
