UCLA Basketball: Kobe Johnson Ranked Among Elite Transfer Portal Options By Experts
The UCLA Bruins 2023 basketball season was one of the more disappointing in recent memory. They struggled to find any consistency all season long, ultimately missing out on the NCAA Tournament.
While many believed that they would take a small step back this season, nobody believed that they would be this bad. As they enter into the offseason, the Bruins are looking to bring in more talent that can mesh with the style of play that head coach Mick Cronin is looking for.
They have already landed one guard in the transfer portal, stealing from their direct rivals. Guard Kobe Johnson comes over to the Bruins after spending the last few years with the USC Trojans. Johnson should help the Bruins with their guard play and he is seen as one of the better transfers so far in the process.
CBS ranked him at No. 15 in the transfer rankings, The Athletic has him at No. 23, On3 has him at No. 14, 247 Sports at No. 6 and ESPN listed him at No. 443.
All in all, Johnson should make an immediate impact for the Bruins. Last season with USC, he averaged 10.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He shot 40.4% from the field, giving him a nice average.
If he can be a productive guard for the Bruins, they will ultimately be better for it. Cronin and staff aren't done yet with their recruitment but Johnson is a great get early on.